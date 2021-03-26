I commend GIJ for reversing decision to defer students - Dr. Apaak

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak has commended the management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), for backtracking on the decision in asking students who delayed in paying their fees to defer their course.



The legislator who represents the people of Builsa South has called on the management of the school to rescind the decision and apply a human face in dealing with the manner.



GIJ on Monday directed students who had delayed in paying their fees to defer.



The directive infuriated the affected students who stormed the Ridge campus of the school describing the directive as callous and insensitive.



The MP who got the end of the situation engaged with the school and appealed to them to rescind the decision.



The school after a meeting with leaders of the students body have backtracked on the decision extending the deadline to April 1, 2021.



A statement issued and signed by the Rector Prof. Kwanema Kwansa-Aidoo disclosed that the management has rescinded its decision and will allow the affected students to write their exams.



The decision was reached after some affected students held a meeting with the Rector on Wednesday.



”Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has magnanimously granted all students who failed to register for the first semester of the 2020/2021 Academic Year an opportunity to register and write their end of semester exams instead of deferring their programmes. Management took this decision today, Wednesday 25 March 2021, based on a petition received from student leaders yesterday and the engagement with the said students who rendered an unqualified apology on behalf of demonstrating students who had issued threats, untruths and insults against Management. ”



The school has further asked the students to take advantage of the amnesty and register for their exams.



”We entreat all affected students to take advantage of this amnesty and register. Management wishes all students good luck in their examinations,” the statement from the Rector said.



”Management has listened to students’ plea and accepted the apology rendered by students in good faith. Leadership, therefore, grants a general amnesty to all students to complete their registration. Affected students should immediately produce their receipts at the Academic Affairs registry to complete registration processes. This opportunity to register shall expire in five (5) working days from today, on Thursday, 1 April 2021. Any other student who has a special case should contact the Registrar’s office to avail themselves of any opportunities available for students with exceptional circumstances or difficulties. Accordingly, examinations scheduled to start on Monday, 29 March 2021, are rescheduled to Tuesday, 6 April 2021. The Academic Affairs registry shall release a new examination timetable in due course.”



Reacting to this, Dr. Apaak said the school must be commended for reversing the decision.



He maintained that the Covid-19 outbreak affected Ghanaians, wreaked havoc on businesses hence it was best the students were given amnesty.



“I commend the management of GIJ for granting all students permission to write their end-of-semester exams instead of deferring their programmes. I was one of many who called on the GIJ management to temper justice with mercy, given the hardship COVID has brought upon students!”



