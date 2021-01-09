General News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

I chased Carlos Ahenkorah to protect Ghana’s democracy – Bole MP

MP for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Yusif Sulemana

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole- Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has said he was protecting Ghana’s democracy by chasing the MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah in parliament after he snatched ballot papers during the Speaker of Parliament elections.



The Bole MP speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM on a viral video that he was seen chasing Carlos Ahenkorah but was later restrained and consoled by some marshals of parliament adding “I had to muster courage and chase him (Carlos) to protect the will of the people and the speaker the MP’s have voted for in the person of Hon Alban Bagbin”.



Explaining further on what happened Hon Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said after the 2020 Presidential and parliamentary elections, both political parties had 137 apiece with a single Independent parliamentary member but before the entered the Parliament house, the NPP claimed to be majority because there was an injunction imposed on the MP for the Asin North Constituency Hon James Gyakye Quayson and for that matter, he won’t be sworn in as an MP and that makes them the majority.



Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said they entered the chamber to see names of NPP MP’s pasted on the majority seats of parliament so they wiped the names and sat on the majority side.



He said when the NPP members entered the chamber, they all went to the other side except the MP for Ablekuma South Hon Ursula Owusu who refused to sit at the other side and had to resort to sitting on the laps of of the MP for Juaboso Hon. Mintah Akandoh.



He said after the misunderstanding of whether the MP elected by the good people of Assin North Constituency for a reason that there is a court injunction imposed on his membership as a member of the house for holding dual citizenship.



Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana further said the minority then challenged that the house doe not have power to say they will not swear the MP elect for Assin North Constituency as an MP because the people of Assin North had already decided and the house cannot stop them from having a representative in Ghana’s parliament.



The MP also thanked the people of Bole- Bamboi Constituency for their support and urged her mother Hajia Kintampo to feel free and never feel bad because of his actions in parliament and what people are saying.



