I ceased drinking alcohol 26 years ago - Akufo-Addo

In recent times that many people have claimed President Akufo-Addo is unfit to rule the country, the president has revealed some measures he's taken to stay healthy.



According to him, he quit drinking alcohol 26 years ago in a bid to live a healthy life.



President Akufo-Addo while speaking in an interview on Good Evening Ghana Thursday, October 29, 2020, said “I stopped drinking in 1994. That is 26 years ago,” he said.



He stated that he replaced the alcoholic beverage with water anytime he wants to have a drink.



The NPP flagbearer also revealed that in instances where he has to attend events, he only takes in water, soda or soft drinks.



On food, Akufo-Addo said his secret to healthy living is consuming “Kontomire and salted tilapia, known widely as "koobi”.



The above-mentioned delicacy contains all the nutrients needed for growth.

