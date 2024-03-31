I carry my water with me wherever I go – Asiedu Nketia on John Kumah's death

Politics of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed concern over rumours surrounding the untimely demise of John Kumah, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister of Finance.



In his response to the circulating allegations of poisoning, Asiedu Nketia emphasized the importance of law enforcement authorities taking swift action in addressing the matter.



Nketia disclosed that he now carries his water wherever he goes as a precautionary measure, citing the unsettling nature of the rumours surrounding Kumah's death.



He emphasized the shock and sorrow felt by many over the loss of the respected MP and stressed the importance of proper investigation and justice.



"John Kumah’s death is part of the reasons why I am carrying my water. Anytime I come here, I take water from you people but today, I brought my own. Everybody carries their water. I don't want any trouble, so, I go places with my water,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM on March 27, 2024.



Nketia expressed astonishment at the Ghana Police Service's failure to make any arrests in response to the allegations surrounding Kumah's death.



He pointed out that individuals had publicly claimed on national television that Kumah was poisoned, suggesting that such serious accusations warranted immediate action from law enforcement.



"The day that we accepted Professor Naana Jane was the same day that the news came in, so we had to observe a minute silence for him...



“I am surprised Ghana Police Service hasn't made any arrest. Because someone sat on national television to claim that John Kumah was poisoned. By now, there should have been multiple arrests,” he added.



