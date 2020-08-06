General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

‘I can’t stop God’s work’ – High priestess in Kafaba lynching tells judge

Serena Mohammed

Observers in a court at Bole in the Savannah Region on Wednesday burst into laughter after the High Priestess involved in the murder of the 90-year-old woman told the presiding judge that her action was an act of God.



Serena Mohammed also known as Alhajia was apprehended at her hideout in Yeji in the Bono East region on Tuesday, August 4 after it emerged that she masterminded the killing of the old woman which has gone viral on social media.



The suspect was brought to the court amid heavy security as people from far and near thronged the court to observe proceedings.



But things turned dramatic, when the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Abdulai B. Awuni presented the case before the court.



The presiding judge of the Bole Magistrate Court, His Worship Justice Andrew Prince Cudjoe, asked the suspect whether she will continue her work if she is probably discharged by the court after proceedings.



“It’s God’s work”, Alhajia told the court adding: “And I can’t stop it.”



Correspondent Osman Abubakari-Sadiq, who was in court told Dailymailgh.com that: “She [the suspect] exhibited no sign of remorse in the packed courtroom. In fact, observers in court burst into laughter when she made those pronouncements.”



Judge Cudjoe later remanded the suspect into police custody as investigations continue. She will reappear in court on August 20, 2020.



Her arrest on Monday night brings to seven, the total number of people in police custody in connection with the incident.



Akua Denteh, about two weeks ago, was tortured and killed after she was accused of being a witch by a supposed priestess brought into the community to allegedly cleanse it.



The matter has generated nationwide condemnation with calls on the police to ensure that all those culpable are made to face the law.



Pressure group OccupyGhana, in a statement on Monday, made the first call for the arrest and prosecution of all persons who gathered and looked on as the 90-year-old was killed.



OccupyGhana held the view that the onlookers were guilty of a misdemeanour because they looked on without offering any help.





