I can’t speak Twi – Aisha Huang tells court

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

En Huang also known as Aisha Huang who is currently on trial for allegedly conducting mining operations popularly known as ‘galamsey’ without a license has told the court that she is unable to speak or understand the Twi Language despite her long stay in the Ashanti Region.



This was contained in a Newspaper Report by the Ghanaian Times dated July 18, 2023.



According to the report, the suspect and a Chinese national who spoke through a Ghanaian-Chinese interpreter told the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo that she has a limited understanding of the English language as well.



The suspect said these during cross-examination by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa.



The DPP suggested to the court that due to Aisha Huang’s extended stay in Kumasi and her association with Golden Asia Company Limited and Super Market, she had become well-known among the locals, enabling her to communicate with them in Twi, even in places like Bedoso.



However, the suspect responded that she had never been to Beposo and had not conversed with anyone in Twi there.



She also clarified that although Golden Asia Company Limited was registered for mining purposes, it solely operated as a supermarket.



Aisha Huang further explained that while she had signed certain documents during the registration process, she couldn't recall their contents.



Again, she claimed she was unaware that a dependent spouse should not engage in income-generating activities.



The Accra High Court has instructed the suspect to present her defense against the charges of illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.



The court determined that a prima facie case had been established against Aisha Huang by the state.



The suspect, En Huang is currently facing three charges, including conducting mining operations without a license, facilitating the involvement of individuals in mining operations, and employing foreigners illegally.



On May 3, 2023, the accused changed her plea to guilty regarding her unauthorised entry into Ghana and had been convicted on that charge, with her sentencing postponed until the conclusion of the trial for the remaining charges.



The prosecution rested its case after presenting 11 witnesses on the same day.



The court concluded that illegal mining had indeed occurred in Bepotenten, located in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.



Furthermore, the court ruled that the said illegal mining activities were carried out without the necessary license or authorization from the Minister of the sector.



NW/OGB



