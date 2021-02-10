General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

I can't give specific dates for arrival of Coronavirus vaccines - Health Minister-designate

Kwaku Agyeman Manu has been reappointed for Health Minister position

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister-designate, has given the clearest indication yet that Ghana is not sure of exactly when to expect the first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country.



He said that while there is a projected period to expect the vaccines, they are unable to specifically mention dates because not even the outfits they are procuring them from have given them any such details.



This is a transcript of his interaction with Haruna Iddrisu, who is Member of Parliament for Tamale South, and Ranking Member for the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Haruna: “When is the first vaccine in Ghana – we live on hope, and when can Ghanaians be sure that they have a shot of the vaccine?”



Haruna: “The nature of this disease is not even known to great scientists. This is Parliament and a House of records and I will be very circumspect, the indication we have – for those us working to bring in the vaccines is between mid-February and the first week of March. As for specific date that we are getting any vaccine, we still do not have any indication,



Haruna: “But there are dates in the first week of March. We need firm assurance for the Ghanaian people: vaccines, when do we expect it in Ghana



Agyeman Manu: “Respect the president’s efforts: talking to top people in governments, UNICEF, government bilateral levels, diplomatic levels. There is not a single indication of a date. All they are saying is ‘in this period’ so we are waiting for the period to come. All the necessary registrations and orders and all that, we have done all that and we have developed our strategies to complete finally but even because if the date, as to the exact date that we will start our mobilization, all that we are doing is preparedness.”