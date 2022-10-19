'I can't be threatened' - Akufo-Addo told voters ‘literally, go to hell’ – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has given his verdict on president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent comment about threat by voters to vote out the New Patriotic Party if their roads are not fixed.



According to Cudjoe, the President's posture was equivalent to telling the people to "go to hell!"



"I like Nana Addo's response to some voters in Ashanti region who are threatening to vote against the NPP if their roads aren't fixed! He told them he can't be threatened- literally, go to hell!" Cudjoe tweeted on Monday, October 17.



What exactly did Akufo-Addo say?



The president was answering a question by an OTEC FM journalist over threats by people of the two areas to vote against the NPP. “No problem, no problem,” Akufo-Addo is heard saying.



He continued: “I am saying people make those kinds of threat, me, they don’t frighten me. Somebody votes for you, somebody supports you, it is because they want you to do things for them, so I understand that.



“There is no need for people to say if I do not do it, this or that. That is your own problem. Of course, I will fulfil my promises.



“But if it so happens that you decide to vote for the NDC, that is your problem, that is not mine. Nobody will hold your hand to thumbprint for any candidate, the most important thing is that I understand the responsibility and we will deal with it,” he stressed.







Whiles the NPP claims the comments were taken out of context and that Akufo-Addo admitted that he would cater for the concerns raised by the supporters, others have accused the president of taking that posture because he will not be on the ballot again.



One such person is Dr. Amoako Baah, a political scientist who said he was concerned that the same Akufo-Addo who used to beg for votes is today calling the bluff of voters in the NPP stronghold.





I like Nana Addo's response to some voters in Ashanti region who are threatening to vote against the NPP if their roads aren't fixed! He told them he can't be threatened- literally, go to hell! — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) October 17, 2022

SARA