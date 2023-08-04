'I can no longer live on this earth '- Alleged suicide note of the Headteacher who died days before his wedding

General News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

An alleged suicide note of the 38-year-old Headteacher identified as Ernest Atta Kyei who committed suicide at Apaaso, a community in the Adwira Sekyeredumase Municipality days before his wedding has popped up.



The said incident is reported to have occurred at about 9 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in his room where he hanged himself on a bar with his sponge.



Found on the scene of the dastardly alongside the suicide note were traces of some liquids believed to be poison on the floor.



The suicide note read “I can no longer live on this earth any longer. Don’t blame anyone. Take care of my son for me, this is my father’s number”.



Until his sad demise, Ernest Atta Kyei was the head teacher of Apaaso Basic School in the Adwira Sekyeredumase Municipality in the Ashanti Region.



What may have triggered the teacher’s decision to hang himself just a few days before walking down the aisle is not immediately known.

According to a colleague teacher who spoke with our reporter, the Headteacher a few days ago told him he had a problem but did not give him details of his problem.

The deceased Ernest Atta Kyei also told his colleague that, the money GHC 7,000 he was going to spend on his wedding had gone missing.



The body has been deposited at the morgue as police begin further investigations.