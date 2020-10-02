Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: My News GH

I can foresee Mahama and NDC boycotting 2020 polls - Kow Essuman

Deputy Secretary and Legal Counsel to the President, Kow Essuman

Deputy Secretary and Legal Counsel to the President of Ghana, Kow Essuman has said that from the look of things, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and candidate Mahama may boycott the impending 2020 elections.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has since the start of registration for a new voters’ register had challenges with the Electoral Commission’s handling of the process.



The party before the start of the registration process went to court to halt it but was floored, allowing the registration to take place.



During the exhibition of the register, the NDC also identified some anomalies which the party’s flagbearer made known to the world adding that if they are not rectified, the NDC will not accept any flawed election.



This week, the NDC sued the electoral commission for opening another window for registration but were thrown out again paving way for the exercise to take place.



Reacting to the various developments, Lawyer Kow Essuman said with the various actions, he foresees the NDC and their Candidate, John Dramani Mahama boycotting the election to be held in 2020 since they seem to have problems with every action taken by the Electoral Commission.



He said “I can foresee Candidate Mahama and the NDC boycotting the 2020 elections”.

