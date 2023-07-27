I can 'break the 8' for the NPP - Alan Kyerematen rallies delegates

Politics of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to a third consecutive triumph in the upcoming 2024 general election, presidential hopeful Alan Mr Kyerematen has called upon party delegates to rally behind him.



During his campaign tour of the Oti Region, Kyerematen asserted that he is the most suitable candidate to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its nominee, aiming to "break the eight" – referring to the tradition of changing governments every eight years.



Drawing attention to his track record, Mr Kyerematen highlighted his commitment to fostering job creation and economic prosperity by revolutionising the agriculture sector and establishing factories nationwide.



He emphasised that such initiatives would significantly benefit the people, particularly the youth in the region.



Moreover, Mr Kyerematen underscored the need to avoid discontinuing projects started by previous governments, which often results in wasted resources.



He believes that a consistent leadership approach would facilitate national progress and development.



As part of his campaign efforts, Mr Kyerematen paid a courtesy visit to the Paramount Chief of the Krachi Traditional Area, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, who praised Kyerematen's leadership style and political reputation.



The chief expressed his support and vowed to assist Kyerematen further if he secures the NPP's presidential nomination.



Accompanying Mr Kyerematen during his visit were notable figures, including John Peter Amewu, Minister of Railway Development and NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe; Carlos Ahenkora, NPP MP for Tema West; Bright Baliggi, NPP MP for Lambussie; Catherine Afeku, former Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and Boniface Abubakar Sadiqque, among others.