'I call it indiscipline' - Kojo Bonsu rejects 'failure' tag on political leaders

The former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, has described the current state of the country as a result of indiscipline.



He explained that instead of describing the inability of state authorities and political leaders as a failure, what the situation actually is, is one of indiscipline.



Speaking to Daniel Oduro, host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, about his life and the fallouts of the recent National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary primaries, the former mayor highlighted some examples of why he holds this assertion.



“Let’s not talk about failure. I call it indiscipline. It is total indiscipline that is in this country that we haven’t enforced certain things. Let me give you an example. We drive on the right, right? Everybody is supposed to be driving on the right, but you see motor bicycles, instead of moving with you to the right direction, they face you.



“I see that as total indiscipline because if you kill somebody, you face the law but the thing is that people don’t even think that if you do that and you kill the person, it is a fault,” he explained.



Kojo Bonsu was unsuccessful in his attempt to lead the NDC as its presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections











