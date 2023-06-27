'I brought him up' - Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng

General News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Miracles Church International, Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah has taken aim at fellow clergyman Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, accusing the latter of ungratefulness.



Owusu Bempah in an address to his congregation over the weekend disclosed that his relationship with Kusi Boateng went way back to when he nurtured and mentored the National Cathedral Board of Trustees member and secretary.



He stated that despite the relationship, when he (Owusu Bempah) fell foul of the law years back, it was Kusi Boateng that supposedly refused to pick his calls at his time of urgent need.



“A young man who through me God helped you, Victor Kusi Boateng, then you are with Dampare and the Vice president and I am calling, because Chairman Wontumi asked me to call.



“When I am calling you as a friend and brother, I called more than 10 times and he didn’t pick. An insider informed me later that Victor said he won’t answer my call and that I should face my predicament but this is someone that I nurtured.



“Victor Kusi Boateng cannot deny that I nurtured him, that it was through me he first travelled, I said all that is contained in the recording, I don’t fear. I spoke to plenty people out of anger,” he emphasized.



Owusu Bempah was reacting to content of a viral audio in which he was captured among others threatening the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the president, an audio he said had been regurgitated after two years.



He disclaimed a portion of the audio that said he had gone with president Akufo-Addo to Tema to commit murder but claimed a bulk of the other parts.



He clarified that even though he had problems with the IGP and other key political actors, all of the differences had been resolved and he was currently at peace with each of them.



Rev. Kusi Boateng is currently in court suing a lawmaker for defamation.



The MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the Reverend of having dual identity and lying to tax authorities in respect of registration for his numerous companies, one of which he alleges is engaged in shady business.



Listen to him below:



