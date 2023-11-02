'I believed in Bawumia before I became MP' - Sheila Bartels

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels, has revealed the admiration she has for Vice President Dr. Bawumia.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Ken Agyapong, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, and Mr. Francis Addai Nimoh will contest presidential primaries to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election on Saturday 4th November 2023.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the former Minister of Trade and Industry, resigned from the party in September after the Special Delegates Conference and declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate, citing intimidation of his supporters.



In an exclusive interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Nana Fianko, Sheila Bartels, gave reasons for throwing her support behind Bawumia.



The lawmaker revealed that she believed in Bawumia even before she became a Member of Parliament and before Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia thought of becoming president.



Asked what she sees in Bawumia, the Ablekuma North Member of Parliament said she sees “sheer brilliance and a man who has a peculiar vision for the country.”



Sheila Bartels seized the opportunity to declare 90% of votes for Bawumia in her constituency.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the voting centres for its upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.



Delegates in the Central Region will vote at Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast, whereas those in Greater Accra will vote at the YMCA. Mawuli Senior High School will also be the voting centre for delegates in the Volta Region.



The NPP presidential elections will take place in the various constituencies across all 16 regions of the country.



See the full list of voting centres below:



NPP NOVEMBER 4, 2023, PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION- REGIONAL EXECUTIVES VOTING CENTERS



S/N REGION CONSTITUENCY VOTING CENTER



1 Western Sekondi Gyandu Park, Sekondi



2 Central Cape Coast South Robert Mensah Stadium



3 Greater Accra Korley Klottey YMCA



4 Volta Ho Central Mawuli Senior High School



5 Eastern New Juaben South SEC/TEC SCH, Koforidua 6 Ashanti Manhyia South ST. Louis College of Education



7 Western North Sefwi Wiawso John Bitar Club House Dwinasen 1



8 Ahafo Asunafo North Presby Primary A&B Goaso



9 Bono Sunyani West Odomaseman SHS, Odomase



10 Bono East Techiman South S.D.A Primary School, Techiman



11 Oti Krachi East Dambai Training College



12 Northern Tamale Central Jubilee Park



13 Savannah Damongo Community Center, Damongo



14 Upper West Wa Municipal Wa Technical School



15 North East Nalerigu-Gambaga Zobzia Primary School, Gambaga



16 Upper East Bolgatanga Central House of Chiefs