I beg you to deal with this menace - Fmr Adenta MP begs Kan-Dapaah on his knees

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The National Security have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately



• In the latest case, some operatives of the ministry have been captured on CCTV engaging in what is being investigated as thievery



• The former MP for Adenta, on bended knees, pleaded with his father-figure, Albert Kan-Dapaah, to work hard at ending these negative press



Kojo Adu-Asare, a former Member of Parliament for Adenta, has, on his knees, begged the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, to work at bringing an end to the brutalities meted out to some Ghanaians (including journalists) by operatives of his outfit.



According to the former presidential staffer, the continuous unpopular and unlawful activities of some members of the National Security are dragging his name in the mud, reports myxyzonline.com.



His comments and plea come on the back of the commencement of investigations by the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, into allegations of assault and thievery by National Security operatives during a raid on two Chinese-owned casinos in Asankragua in the Amenfi West constituency in the Western Region.



The report stated that a CCTV video footage that has gone viral shows DSP Azugu in Police uniform leading a team of AK 47-wielding men and dressed in mufti with their faces masked, to raid the casino on May 7, 2021.



Eric Afful, who is the MP for Amenfi West, subsequently petitioned the IGP to investigate the issue.



It is alleged that the men assaulted staff of the casinos, seizing their phones, and refusing to return the item even after the raid.



Recounting the sequence of events to media, staff of the Casino said, the Security operatives, aside from destroying all CCTV cameras on-site and the video recordings from the CCTV in the control room, also pocketed dollar bills they found on-site without accounting for them.



Maxwell Yeboah, a staff of the casino, told the media, “When they came in, some of the Chinese guys were playing table tennis. So those of us who were there, they took our phones and they searched their [the Chinese] pockets and took the money they saw there. For these monies, they didn’t account for it. I was here personally so I saw it.”



Reacting to the issue, Kojo Adu-Asare, referring to Albert Kan Dapaah as a father figure to him while he was in Parliament, dramatically went down on his knees, begging the minister to order his men to ceasefire.



“Hon. Kan Dapaah, I have so much respect for you…I respect you any day but please your guys are putting your name in the mud… please do what is right and proper,” he said while on his knees.