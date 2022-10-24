'I backed you for change but now my soul bleeds as dollar whips cedi, all's not well' – Samini to Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

In a social media letter, reggae/dancehall superstar Samini Dagaati has expressed worry and regret for supporting Nana Akufo-Addo to become Ghana's president.



Taking to his Facebook timeline on Sunday, 23 October 2022, the artiste, considered a legend by fans and critics alike, addressed Ghana’s President: “Dear @NAkufoAddo [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] I supported you to bring change and stability."



“I believed in the vision and your concept of change! But with 2 [more] years to go, my soul bleeds.”



Born Emmanuel Andrews Samini, he explained thus: “Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our cedi. Your people are crying. We cannot pretend all is well.”



Before he asked: “Where is the Nana Addo who begged us for the mandate?” Samini who is currently the Student Representative Council (SRC) president at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) claimed, in hope, that: “God has blessed Ghana with” the “ability to stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will be alright [prayer emojis].”



“Ghana must work again!” he strongly noted and bemoaned: “The indiscipline in high and low places of government must be checked.”



“We [will] keep hope alive and continue to soldier on,” he encouraged his 1.2 million Facebook fans. “What’s a man without hope? We can only continue to pray for a better tomorrow. To all my high graders out there, I say it again: We will be alright!!! [fire emojis].”



By this social media post, the multiple award-winning singer, music executive and businessman has joined the likes of actors Kwaku Sintim-Misa and Lydia Forson in decrying Ghana’s current economic woes.



Samini is also in step with actor Prince David Osei who recently expressed regret for campaigning for Nana Akufo-Addo.



