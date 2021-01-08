General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I arrested, detained 36,000 evil spirits from causing war during 2020 poll - Prophet Nyame Somafo Yaw

play videoNyame Somafo Yaw, founder and leader of Asomdwee Ntonton Som and Saviour

Nyame Somafo Yaw, the founder cum leader of Asomdwee Ntonton Som and Saviour for Ghana and the world has revealed how he spiritually prevented some troublemakers from voting on Election Day.



The religious leader who touts himself as the long-awaited Messiah disclosed to Amansan Krakye at Gomoa Ankamu that he tied the souls of 36,000 voters who wanted to cause chaos and anarchy in the just ended 2020 elections.



Speaking to Kastle FM during the celebration of the Rabbi Festival at the Third Temple of God located at Apam Junction in the Central Region covered by MyNewsGh.com, Nyame Somafo Yaw said he thwarted the efforts of warmongers during the December 7, 2020 general elections.



He revealed “As for the 2020 elections, I don’t have much to say about it. Even when those fake prophets said that there will be chaos during the election, I said on several platforms that nothing untoward will happen.



“I also said that those who have made up their minds that they were going to fight during the election, I was going to tie their souls. So far I was able to tie the souls of 36,000 voters who had in mind that should any chaos erupt they will be at the forefront,” he stated.



He added “I have tied their souls here so they couldn’t even go out on the election day to cast their ballots. They themselves what will happen to them they can’t even go to the polling station to vote. But once everything is over I won’t do anything to their souls so I will release them to their owners.



Nyame Somafo Yaw told Amansan Krakye that “None of those 36,000 voters were able to step a foot at any of the voting centres but if I had allowed them they would have brought anarchy into this country.”







