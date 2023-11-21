I apologize for linking Maguire to Bawumia - Isaac Adongo sarcastically spites veep

General News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo, has issued an apology for his previous comparison of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to footballer Harry Maguire.



During the 2024 budget debate on Tuesday, Adongo expressed regret for the comparison, noting that Maguire has turned the corner and become a transformational footballer, while Bawumia is now "roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand.



"Mr speaker you remember that last year I was very quick to compare Dr Bawumia to Harry Maguire. Mr Speaker, I now apologize to Harry Maguire. Today, Harry Maguire has turned the corner and he is a transformational footballer. He is now scoring goals for Manchester United, he is now a key player to Manchester but as for our Maguire (Bawumia), he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand. Our economic Maguire now was able to get pensioners to leave their house and come and parade in the streets.“



Adongo's original comparison in 2022 involved criticizing Dr. Bawumia's performance as the Head of the Economic Management Team, likening him to Maguire, who was perceived as a threat to his own team's defence, as he became notorious for scoring own goals.



Adongo argued that Bawumia had become a risk to the economy, destroying its fundamentals.



The MP highlighted Bawumia's initial reputation as an "economic wizard" before the NPP assumed office in 2016, praising him for managing foreign currency.



However, Adongo claimed that once in a central economic role, Bawumia became a risk to the nation's economic goals.



Adongo stated, "Our Economic Maguire is now tackling all the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them," during his remarks in parliament.



Parliament commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



To encourage widespread participation in the debate, specific time allotments have been proposed: 20 minutes for the seconder and Ranking Members of the Finance Committee, 15 minutes for other committee members, and 10 minutes for all other Members of Parliament (MPs).



The debate will be organized around various sectors, including governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.



The proposed timetable outlines discussions on finance, agriculture, trade, and industry for Tuesday. Wednesday's focus will be on communications, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment. Thursday's agenda includes education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.



On Friday, the debate will center around governance, encompassing local government, judiciary, defense, interior, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civil Education, and Commission on Human Rights and Administration of Justice.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



