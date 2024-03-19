I am the new IMF for Ghana - Cheddar

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has stated that he is the solution to Ghana's economic woes.



In an interview on Nhyira FM on March 18, 2024, the founder and leader of the New Force expressed disappointment with how the country's economy has been managed over the years.



He lamented the reliance on foreign aid, arguing that efficient management of the country's natural resources could have rendered such assistance unnecessary.



"Although I made half a million outside Ghana, all the industrialisation and projects I have in my empire came from the resources I mobilised in this country.



"I don't blame those who think I made my wealth from drugs and other vices. It is common in our part of the world that people believe you cannot make it through hard work without politics and drugs.



"This is why we must change our minds and understand that the black man is also capable. I know that with time, people will see who I truly am," he said.



Cheddar pledged to mobilise substantial revenue, envisioning a Ghana where recourse to institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailouts becomes obsolete.



He added, "I am the new IMF for Ghana if I can find a solution for Ghana to gain $10 billion to $30 billion within four years."



