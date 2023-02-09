I am the best person to lead the NPP to win three consecutive terms in office - ING. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Regional News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

Former General Secretary and flag-bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has averred that President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has not shown any bias towards any presidential candidate so far.



According to him, almost all the party meetings he has had the opportunity to attend with president "His demeanor, posture and speech has not shown any sign of open favouritism towards any flag-bearer hopeful and that is good", he stated.



The former Press Secretary to John Agyekum Kuffuor shared that, with the posture of the president, he thinks it's helpful for the party and his dream to be the first NPP president to handover to another NPP president-elect is on course.



He however argued that, if the NPP would be able to break the 8, "We need to have someone who can open his arms to the Ghanaian public. Someone who has nothing to hide from the public and when that is done, the party can break the 8," Mr. Agyepong shared.



When his views on the government was sorted, the presidential hopeful revealed that, Nana Akufo-Addo's government has done well in terms of roads within Accra and truth be told, that is very commendable. But, questioned whether there is a robust maintenance plan that has been out in place to repair the roads when the develop faults.



However, he was of the view that, opulence being displayed by some of the appointees in government needs to be checked. "Its annoying when stuck in traffic and a minister's convoy passes you by and you have to pack.", he said.



Again he questioned, "Why should most appointees use a motorcade just to go to the office within Accra? They should rather wake up early and go to the office. When I was Press Secretary, I never used a motorcade before". Indeed, Chief of staff, Kwadwo Mpiani sometimes drove to the castle himself without a motorcade".



The NPP flag-bearer hopeful was of the view that, if he became president of the country, ministers would be made to buy their own fuels, pay for utilities and cut out too much waste of government largesse.

"When you pay for these things, then when people complain that things are hard, you would appreciate same", he added.



Mr. Agyepong further added that in life, "Don't enjoy anything that you cannot afford yourself. It's the reason why when most people leave government or go on retirement, they struggle to leave because they've enjoyed a lot of free things while in government".



Regarding his campaign, he intimated that, so far so good.



"I thank Chairman Kutin for the wonderful reception he gave me when I came to his region. Chairman is someone I've known since the Adu Boahen days and it was wonderful meeting him", he showed his gratitude.



Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong was speaking to Shadrach Nana Nyarko on GBC Radio Central as part of his campaign tour.



In sum, the former General Secretary contended that "I'm the best person to lead the party at this time to break the eight. I've served the party very well as a young man. I know the party's history because I was there from cradle. When the NPP give me the opportunity to lead them, and God willing I become president, I shall lead the campaign to cut out the monetization of our politics and use my life to inspire the youth", he ended.