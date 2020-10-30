I am still winning for them though they sacked me - Fomena MP

Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Embattled Member of Parliament(MP) for Fomena Andrew Amoako Asiamah has stated unequivocally that nothing will stop him from contesting for the impending elections as an Independent Parliamentary Candidate.



According to him, he is optimistic of a win and therefore nothing will draw him away from contesting for the seat.



This comes days after the Assin Central Lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong promised to lobby for an appointment for him if he rescinds his decision to run as an independent candidate.



“If he rescinds his decision to go independent I will personally lead the lobby for him after the elections. However, if he decides not to listen, then he has no love for the NPP and we will treat him as such.”



Andrew Amoako Asiamah who is not moved by the promise says he will not rescind his decision adding that he is still a member of the New Patriotic Party and will continue to perform his duties as a Member of Parliament because no official communication has been given to him to the effect that he’s been dismissed from the party.



“If they have sacked me, I am still part of them…They are saying they have dismissed me but I am still winning for the party,” he told Accra-based Joy News in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had earlier said that the party had suspended the Member of Parliament for going independent.



He added that the NPP has written to the Speaker of Parliament to inform him of the dismissal of the Member of Parliament and called for his removal from Parliament.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.