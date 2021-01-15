I am still edgy even though Fomena MP has given me assurance - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Politics of Friday, 15 January 2021

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he is edgy even though Andrew Asiamah has committed to NPP

MP for Suame and Leader of the NPP caucus in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has indicated that until the final verdict of the Speaker of Parliament on the decision on who is Majority and Minority, not even the Fomena MPs assurances to him will put him at ease.



He said that although Andrew Asiamah, the only independent Member of Parliament in the House, and whose choice on where to caucus with is likely to determine the Majority side, he remains edgy.



“I want to believe that he has committed to what he has said to do but until it comes from his own mouth, we are not sure of what he may want to do,” he said.



Building on precedence, he referred to instances in the past when persons who were once members of either the National Democratic Congress or the New Patriotic Party but went independent and won their bids, came into Parliament but elected to do business with the other side.



“Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Rashid Bawa, Alhaji Saani Iddi, Victor Gbeho are all names of people who turned independent but when they came to Parliament, they did not always elect to do business with the party they were once a part of. So, there are conflicting positions taken by independent members which is why even though we have this solemn commitment, for now, I am still edgy,” he explained.



He, however, disclosed details of conversations he had had with Andrew Asiamah where he poured out his disappointments in the NPP party for not supporting him when he went independent as well as the few times he was attacked by members of the party.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was on the GHOne TV GH Today show on Thursday, January 14, 2021.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is expected to announce the decisions on which of the two major parties in the House is Majority and which is Minority, as well as who sits on which side.