General News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

I am ready to work with both NPP and NDC members in Damongo - Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor won the mandate of the people of Damongo in the recent parliamentary elections

Deputy Chief of Staff and Member of Parliament (MP) elect for the Damongo Constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor has promised to work hand in hand with the two major political parties; New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Damongo Constituency.



Mr Jinapor in a Christmas message to the people of Damongo Constituency assured them of massive development and job creation since that is the reason why he was voted for.



He added that the four zones in the Damongo Constituency namely Busunu, Canteen, Larabanga and Damongo voted massively for him without discrimination hence, he will also develop each of the zones without discrimination.



Abu Jinapor further stated that he will meet every polling station to get first-hand information of their pressing needs in terms of development and kick start what is tabled before him, adding that his efforts towards the improvement in agriculture in the Damongo Constituency would be launched later in January 2021 after his swearing-in as the MP.



Mr Jinapor used the opportunity to thank the people of the Damongo Constituency for voting massively for him during the December polls and urged them to continue to pray for him since the Damongo Constituency will see massive development in the coming days.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.