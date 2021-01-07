General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

I am proud of the NDC Parliamentarians – Dumelo reacts to drama in Parliament

John Dumelo is an actor cum politician

Ghanaian actor cum politician, Mr. John Setor Dumelo has expressed content about how the NDC MP’s conducted themselves amidst the scuffle that occurred during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.



The unsuccessful Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC MP aspirant appears to be the only one out of several other celebrities to shower praises on the members of Parliament for their conduct.



Although not sure what exactly he is proud of, John Dumelo who could not hide his satisfaction took to Twitter to express his sentiments.



“I am Proud of the NDC parliamentarians,” he stated.



Ahead of the dissolution and inauguration of the seventh and eighth Parliament respectively, lawmakers who belong to the NDC filed into the chamber of parliament ahead of the NPP colleagues and took the majority side of the house.



Their decision to occupy the seats perhaps was a sign of their claim that they hold the majority seats in Parliament.



This and several other chaoses that characterized the 8th Parliament inauguration on Thursday, January 7, 2021, has since attracted several comments and backlashes from Ghanaians on social media.





I am Proud of the Ndc parliamentarians...... ???????? — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) January 7, 2021

