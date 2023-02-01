'I am particularly concerned about the growth of the students' populace in the Cape Coast North Constituency' - Horace Ekow Ewusi

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: Padmore Trendz ( PADMORE THE BLOGGER)

The Cape Coast Technical University SRC in collaboration with TESCON- NPP last weekend organized a health walk as part of their vision to hold and work together in building capacity of the University.



Just as the saying goes, "Exercise doesn't only change your body, it changes your mind, your attitude and your mood", thousands of people joined and it was all fun.



The former Regional first vice chairman of the NPP in the central region, Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi, who was made the “face” of the health walk, addressed the gathering with these words;



“I am eternally grateful to the leadership of the Cape Coast Technical University SRC and TESCON for the honor they bestowed in me by making me the face of their health walk.



As a resident within the Cape Coast North Constituency, I am particularly concerned about the growth of the students' populace since they are the future of the constituency”.



He then donated an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 2,000.00) which will be reimbursed monthly and a laptop each, to TESCON in all the three tertiary institutions in the Cape Coast North Constituency namely: University of Cape Coast (UCC), Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) and Cape Coast Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC).



He also implored them to use the laptop to capture database of their members while they use the money to support their meetings on their various campuses.



“Together, Cape Coast North will work again!” he concluded.