I am not working to become Bawumia's running mate - Napo

General News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has tasked Ghanaians to ignore speculations about his alleged intentions to serve as a running mate to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia should the latter contest and win in the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer race ahead of the 2024 elections.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM in an exclusive interview with Kwame Adinkrah on March 20, 2023, Napo, as he is affectionately called, declared in an unequivocal tone that he believes in the competence of Dr. Bawumia to lead Ghana, hence his selfless effort in trumpeting his capabilities.



He noted that he serves as the Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, which remains his primary focus, and so he is not working to earn the admiration of the Vice President.



“Kwame, I have also heard it on the radio and on social media that I am aiming at serving as Dr. Bawumia’s vice, hence my constant crusade in telling Ghanaians the competence of Dr. Bawumia.



Ghanaians should ignore these rumours. The vice president position is neither a birthright nor an elected position.



The person under discussion has not even declared his bid to lead the NPP as its flagbearer, so tell me, why will I sit here and think or harbour that vision of serving as his veep.”



“I serve as the Minister of Energy; that is my primary focus. However, I believe in the competence of our Vice President, and Ghanaians must know these qualities of his, Simple!



I am not working to become his running mate,” Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh retorted.