I am not powerful in Akufo-Addo's government - Gabby rubbishes defacto prime minister tag

Cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says he is not as “powerful” in the current ruling party as some may sought to portray.



He pooh-poohed at the suggestion that he wields great control in the Akufo-Addo-led government, and described the "de-facto Prime Minster” tag as misplaced.



To him, claims of his huge influence in government though without any official appointment is a mere creation of political opponents.



According to Gabby, he only suggests to government on issues but not a decision maker.



“I am not even that powerful in my house and I think I have arguably been influential in the space for a long time....Whether when John Kufuor was in office or Mills or Mahama or Akufo-Addo. It just happens that this time, the President is someone that I am known to be very close to and I think that is what it is,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.



Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has been accused by some member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some section of his party members as a powerful decision-maker in the Akufo-Addo-led government.



Many believe some policies by the incumbent was made possible by him.



But he told Bola Ray he is not responsible for any of government’s decisions.