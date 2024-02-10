I am not one of those small boys who goes parroting that I was here or there - Haruna Iddrisu denies friction with Mahama

General News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has vehemently refuted claims of tension between himself and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



In response to a journalist's query regarding perceived friction between him and Mahama, Iddrisu dismissed the notion, asserting, "No! No! No! Dismiss it. There has never been any tension between us. Nobody knows and understands the way I relate to my boss. Leave it there. Even as a minister, I never had any difficulty having access to him as president, so just dismissed it. But you see, I am not one of those small boys who goes parroting that I was here or I have been sent here. I am above that. I have never had any issue with him."



The former minority leader’s response comes amidst speculations circulating regarding his relationship with Mahama, especially at a time there was a reshuffle in leadership of the minority in 2023.



Following the development, John Mahama and Haruna Idrrisu have been spotted together at many events casting doubts on the general perception there is some fiction between them.



