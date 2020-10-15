Politics of Thursday, 15 October 2020

I am not interested in becoming President, I want contracts - Kenndey Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has refuted claims that he is eyeing the presidential seat.



According to him, he is busy trying to establish more industries so he can make more money rather than becoming head of state.



Speaking on Net2 TV, the legislator said some politicians want him jailed over his contempt case due to envy but the controversial MP believes even if he is jailed, the sentence will not be much as it is just a contempt case.



“They are saying I want to become president; me Kennedy Agyapong. Just give me work so I can make some cash and open industries. If you know the industries I am putting up, I won't be president of Tema (industrial area) instead. Those who want to be president are there, just give me contracts, case closed. Stop the envy and asking that I be jailed, for contempt how long will I even be jailed for?” he questioned.



Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has been summoned at an High Court court for describing a Judge a “stupid” during an interview.



On a programme aired on Net 2 TV, Ken Agyapong called the judge “stupid” for delivering judgement when he was unaware of the case despite being the de jure owner of the land for 18 years.



“You are a stupid judge. I will face you,” Ken Agyapong said on the programme on Oman FM.



“I am not Anas to take bribe from you,” he added in local language Twi.



He stressed: “I will deal with you”.





