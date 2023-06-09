'I am not happy with the current state of NPP, things are not going well' – Frimpong-Boateng

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has expressed disappointment in the current state of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the economy it is running.



Speaking in an interview on Joynews on Thursday, June 8, 2023, the one-time flagbearer hopeful of the NPP noted the failure of the economy under his party adding that the NPP cannot be said to be a victim of circumstance as being argued by pro-government persons.



“The state of the party now is different than what I knew it to be. I am not happy with the state of the party because things are not going well. Look at the state of everything; economy, industry, banking, agriculture, education and mining, pollution environment and so on.



"Look at all these things. And this party is supposed to be the one forming the government and carrying the burden but we still have these problems then we cannot say that we are happy with the state of the party or the government,” he noted.



Ghana has been facing serious economic crisis which started in late 2019 and has seen a significant rise in the overall cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the economic situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



However, according to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng such argument does not suffice.



“No no no. you can organise it [the economy] in such a way that we will not be a victim [of circumstance]. That is why people are there to solve complex problems but if people who are there to solve complex problems are being demonised and you leave people who are not designed to solve problems, to be around claiming to be the champions of whatever then we will be in this state all the time,” he said.













