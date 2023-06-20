'I am not guilty' - Inspector Twumasi makes u-turn as court commits him to stand trial

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

The Asokore Mampong District Court has committed Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, a police officer in the murder case of a 25-year-old girl at Adum, Kumasi, to stand trial at the Kumasi High Court.



His Worship Samuel Buabeng Quansah, a presiding judge on the case, ordered that Inspector Twumasi be made to stand trial at the high court to help pursue his murder case. His first appearance at the high court is expected to be on 13th July 2023.



A state attorney with the Attorney General's department, Ernest Aryee who led a team of four state attorneys to the court, justified the need for the case to be transferred to the high court where he indicated that the murder case was of high interest to the state.



He subsequently accused Inspector Twumasi of murder where he called for his prosecution and subsequent conviction at the high court.



Inspector Twumasi who was asked by the presiding judge, to comment on the charges, told the court he was not guilty. He further told the court that his reasons for the "I am not guilty" statement will be explained by his lawyer, thus after the presiding judge had asked him to explain himself.



Inspector Twumasi's current statement comes in differentiation from a statement he made during his first appearance in the same court.



During his first appearance on April 25, 2023, Inspector Twumasi admitted to killing 25-year-old Victoria Dapaah for owing him a sum of GH¢5,000. When asked to justify himself during the time, he told the court what caused him to commit the murder was between him and God.



Meanwhile, some family members of the late Victoria Dapaah who reacted to the current development shared different views. Whiles some of them commend the court and the state for taking a keen interest in the case, others lambasted Inspector Twumasi for gathering the courage to declare himself not guilty.



