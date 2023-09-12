I am not going to step down for anybody – Kennedy Agyapong declares

Politics of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has stated that he will not withdraw from the upcoming race.



According to him, he is determined to go the full haul and is prepared to accept the outcome, regardless of who emerges as the winner.



Speaking to a gathering in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, he highlighted that unity within the party, especially after the flagbearer election, will hinge on the fairness and transparency of the upcoming primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.



"I am not going to step down for anybody, when you win, then you win, so all of us, if we have to come together, then we come together. But coming together will depend on how we will conduct this November 4th election because how they treated all of us on the 26th, I think it is not proper."



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA



