General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

rainbowradioonline.com

I am not an enemy of government, I only speak the truth - Prophet Oduro

General Overseer of the Alabaster Prayer Ministry, Prophet Dr. Isaac Oduro

General Overseer of the Alabaster Prayer Ministry, Prophet Dr. Isaac Oduro has said people should not see him as an enemy of the government.



According to the man of God, people attack and insult people who criticize the government because they see them as enemies.



In his sermon on Sunday, January 31, 2021, the man of God said he means well for Ghana hence when the government is not on the right track, he ought to speak against it so the right thing would be done.



The ma of God had earlier in a Church service slammed the government for lamenting about the recent spikes in the country's COVID-19 case count.



The man of God blamed politicians as being part of the problem considering the political campaigns held.



He had argued that the government can not blame the increase on the covid cases on only weddings, parties, and other forms of activities and leave political activities out. That, he described as hypocritical.



Prophet Oduro said political campaigns contributed largely to the spikes and the government must accept the blame.



His critics generated varied opinions with some persona in government attacking him.



However, the man of God in his Sunday sermon said he is not an enemy of the government.



He referenced the latest study by the Africa Center for Disease Control (CDC) which has revealed that Ghana is now part of countries where the new variant of the Covid-19 has hit.



According to them, the new variant is “more transmissible than previously circulating variants, with high viral shedding.”



They explained that three new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been identified across the world; 501Y/VUI – 202012/01 in the United Kingdom, 501Y.V2 in South Africa, and 501Y.V3 in Brazil.



The statement disclosed that the 501Y.V2 variant which was first discovered in South Africa is currently spreading in 22 countries across the world including Ghana.



Other countries in Africa that have confirmed infections from the new South Africa variant are Botswana and Zambia.



“Preliminary findings show that three new similar but distinct Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants, the 501Y/VUI – 202012/01, 501Y.V2, 501Y.V3, reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil, respectively, are significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants, with high viral shedding observed among cases. There is currently limited data on the extent to which these new variants have spread in Africa, but preliminary data show that the 501Y.V2 variant has been reported in 22 countries globally including South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, and Zambia,” the CDC’s statement said.



Also reacting to the fear people have for the virus, he said people now fear the virus and yet they do not fear God.



He said it is too shocking the level of quality and hypocrisy in the country where people are unable to put on the whole armour of God.



The man of God said Christians must fear God and do what he requires of them so they can withstand the evil days.



He said he is not an enemy but sending a message and as a messenger of God, he will do what has required him to do.