General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I am not afraid to die - Captain Smart fires Prophet Salifu Amoako

play videoBishop Salifu Amoako and Captain Smart

Renowned Broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has said he is not living in fear or frightened by death threats by some prophets.



His comments follow General Overseer of the Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako’s earlier prophecies that his days are numbered.



In a sermon to his congregants on January 3, 2021, Bishop Salifu Amoako prophesied a plot by some unnamed persons attempting to assassinate Captain Smart by April 2021.



“There is an ambush that four people have laid against a radio presenter. If he is going to enter his house, four men will shoot him 30 times and run off on a motorbike. The man is called captain smart, four people hate him and they have employed some Muslim boys that by this year April, he will be bragging that nothing can touch him. But by the time he knows he has become a ghost,” He stated in his prophecy.



In a sharp response to the prophecy, the broadcaster rebuked such doom proclamations upon his life saying: “I have no time to waste on any person practicing witchcraft so If any pastor or prophet informs you that you’re being pursued by witchcraft, tell them they are indeed sick.



The other day I heard that some prophet was prophesying that I was going to die by 30 gunshots but look, I am not afraid to die. Listen to me whatever Reverend Bishop, Pastor, Prophet or what you call yourself, that if I die now, and it is not your prophecy because I am not a child for any spiritual amateur to prophecy over my life. They are not God.”



In December 2020, the home of the outspoken broadcaster was reported to have burglarized by some thieves.



Watch the video below:



