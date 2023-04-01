'I am not able to forget that it happened' - Ama Governor opens up Call to the Bar fiasco

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor on social media, the lady who was denied a call to the bar in November 2022 on grounds of ethical breaches has opened up on the episode.



In a YouTube video titled "restrictions" posted on her official channel, March 31, 2023; Ama Governor admitted how hard it was and has been dealing with her ordeal.



"I am not able to forget that it happened," she said at a point in the 21 minute video.



She disclosed going through trauma which made the experience even harder to forget or write off.



"The experience, the trauma doesn’t help you to forget that it ever happened so it’s hard for me to pretend that it didn’t happen especially when it is still happening," she said.



The video starts with her mopping off a tattoo on her arm, wiping off her dark lipstick, taking off her nose ring and anklets and dumping them into a bin.



In the video, she takes viewers through a day whiles narrating a series of events that have happened since she was denied the call to the bar.



She admitted earlier on that her usual self will be missing from the video especially because she had to hevily edit portions on the advice of some lawyers who reviewed the content.



In explaining the reason, she cited restrictions, stressing that some of the content she would ordinarily had put out could be misconstrued within the context of her personality and ambitions.





Watch her recount her ordeal below:







Pro-Ama Governor petition



Some Ghanaians on social media launched an online petition targeted at the General Legal Council (GLC).



The move is in protest of the suspension of the call to the Ghana Bar of Ama Governor.



The lawyer-in-waiting, who is also a YouTuber, was denied the Car call despite her successful completion of the professional law program, that is passing her exams and scaling the interview session as well.



The petition dubbed ‘Justice for Ama Governor’ has been published to gather signatures.



Ama Governor reportedly received a letter dated November 3, from the Secretary to the General Legal Council, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, informing her of the suspension because a complaint filed by a "concerned citizen".



The GLC indicated that the complaint by this "concerned citizen" alleged that Ama Governor is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”.



The Complainant, the GLC Secretary indicated, also submitted a flash drive [pen drive] which contains selected video files and hyperlinks of Ama Governor to relevant website publications.



Ama Governor’s conduct is said to violate Regulation 21 (c) of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 L.I. 2355.



The said Regulation states: “A student of the school qualifies to be called to the Bar, if that student has […] (c) satisfied the Council that the student is of good character.”