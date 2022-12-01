I am not a sceptic, this is just the beginning - Agric Minister to critics of PFJ

General News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Akoto Owusu Afriyie, has hit back at critics over suggestions that the Planting for Food and Job (PJF) programme has failed.



According to the minister, his initiative to sell foodstuff at the Ministry of Agriculture under the PFJ programme is making a positive impact on the ordinary Ghanaians and prices of food are coming down.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of Parliament, he said he believes that what he is doing is going to have a positive effect.



“Anything you do in this country, you are met with scepticism, I am not a sceptic, I am somebody who believes in what I am doing so this is just the beginning.



“It is not even two weeks and look at the impact it is already making on the ordinary person and the open market that we are targeting the prices are coming down, that is all we wanted to do,” Dr Owusu Aafriyie said.



As part of the efforts to control prices of foodstuff, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture began selling foodstuff within its premises to serve people in Accra.



The products were brought from the farms to the ministry and sold to consumers at a cheaper price.



Many have criticised this initiative by the Agric Minister, but he said believes in what he is doing.



