General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I am no threat to NPP, I am only doing my job – Sammy Gyamfi

play videoSammy Gyamfi, NDC Communications Officer

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has regarded claims that he is a threat to the ruling NPP as unfounded.



According to him, he is only performing his duties by keeping the government on its toes, as a responsible citizen and an opposition member.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP said, “I won’t consider myself as a threat. The job I do is to keep the government on its toes by ensuring whatever they promised to Ghanaians, in their campaign message, is fulfilled.”



Sammy Gyamfi noted in the interview that he is aware of being referred to as a threat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following his several critics of the government. He, however, reiterated that he criticising the government is only out of a clear conscience and not based on a selfish agenda.



“…For me anyone, with a clear conscience, who always speaks against a governing party for wrongdoings will definitely have enemies. There’s no government that likes to be chastised and exposed for the public’s eye…We the opposition party NDC have taken it upon ourselves to be vocal about the government’s harsh choices. Whether you like it or not, you will always be criticized.”



The outspoken NDC Communications Officer was of the view that a governing party accepting criticisms from the opposition will go a long way in accelerating the country to a better rather than going ahead with some unfavourable policies.



“But I’m happy by the encouragement from critics and opinion leaders to keep up…that alone is satisfying for me. The job demands courage because it is for the good of Ghana. We are not doing this job to please anyone’s ego. We are working based on our conscience and what will make the country move forward. We can’t have the same mindset, the reason we have different political parties,” He stated.







Sammy bemoaned that “unfortunately, in our parts of the world, we don’t accept constructive criticisms. If an opposition calls the attention of a government on some policies that pose danger for the country, you are seen as the bad person and targets you. Such people can consider you as a threat.”



“…But if what you are doing is the right thing then you shouldn’t consider anybody as a threat,” he said in the interview.

