I am forever grateful - Kufuor thanks Oxford University for honoring him

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

H. E John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of Ghana has expressed immense gratitude to the Exeter College of Oxford University in the United Kingdom for honoring and unveiling a lifetime portrait of him at the Varsity, Purefmonline.com reports.



The former President who is being honored by the Institution for his contributions to the image of the School, and global politics, expressed gratitude for the recognition and prestige conferred on him.



Flanked by the Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and accompanied by high-powered Ghanaian dignitaries, the former President in his speech acknowledged the presence of the Asantehene and thank the University for the rare homage done him.



“I will say that I’m forever grateful for this honor you’ve done me today. Inviting me to unveil two portraits of myself.



I have never heard the honor done before so I feel particularly flattered.” The former President remarked in his appreciation speech.



This is the third time H.E John Agyekum Kufuor is being honored by the Exeter College of Oxford University.



In 2002, the Governing body of the University bestowed on the former President an Honorary Fellowship award.



In 2009, a scholarship program for postgraduate students dubbed ‘The John Kufuor Scholarship’ was also started in his name at Oxford University.



Watch an excerpt of H.E John Agyekum Kufuor’s speech at Oxford University today as captured by Purefmonline.com below.



