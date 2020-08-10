General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

I am disappointed in NDC for electing Mahama as flagbearer – Lucky Mensah

Lucky Mensah, highlife musician

Highlife musician Lucky Mensah has expressed disappointment in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for electing former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 elections.



He explained that the NDC has so many quality and competent members who can rule Ghana better than John Mahama so why must they vote for someone who can only rule for just four years when given power.



Speaking on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwen hosted by Nana Yaw Opare, Lucky Mensah said on Sunday: “I was surprised NDC elected [John Dramani] Mahama again because he destroyed most of the things in Ghana.



“He lost woefully in the 2016 elections, how can you elect him again? I was surprised because Dumsor will come again if he wins.”



He continued: “I don’t know the criteria they used in selecting him again because the constitution gives him just four years to rule Ghana again and he is coming to waste our time with excuses he had only four years so we don’t need him”.



Lucky Mensah said the former President has risen from the low level of politics to the presidency so he should have given other people the opportunity to lead the nation.



“You have risen in all the ranks. From unit committee member to an assembly member, to MP, then to Deputy Minister and then the Minister and then to Vice President to the President. You have done all these so why don’t you step aside. I am surprised he is coming back,” he observed.

