General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

I am contesting 2020 election – Nana Konadu breaks silence

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawling, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawling, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party has confirmed her participation in the 2020 elections despite the death of her husband and founding member of the NDP, Jerry John Rawlings.



The former First Lady in a statement issued on her behalf by the chairman of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said she is grateful to Ghanaians for the support shown her and family since the demise of her husband.



She explained that her silence on the political scene which was due to the death of her husband should not be misconstrued as a lack of interest in contesting the 2020 elections.



She announced that with just four days left for Ghana to go to the polls, she is resuming her campaigning which she believes has been well coordinated by the party’s executives in her absence.



Nana Konadu also enumerated several policies and promises which her party will embark on if she wins the 2020 elections.



She said industrialization will be the hallmark of her administration with several industries built across the country.



Read the full statement below



Below is the statement from the NDP’s Flagbearer PRESS RELEASE I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the good people of Ghana for the warmth, support and genuine concern shown my children, the entire family and me in these very trying times following the loss of our dear father, husband, friend and confidant, the former President of Ghana, His Excellency Flight Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



I also want to inform the people of Ghana of my decision to continue my campaign as the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party, the Party I represent, in a respectful and yet sensitive manner which accords my dear husband andthe Ghanaian society the necessary regard in line with our traditions and cultural norms.



My absence from the political scene in spite of the proximity of the December elections, has been misinterpreted by a section of Ghanaians and I wish to put on record that my seeming inactivity is a result of my decision to take time off to mourn my husband. As contained in Article 4 section 4.1 of the NDP Constitution, my husband is also the co-founder of our great party. As such the party, in accordance with the tenets on which it was established, has respectfully taken time to honour and mourn its Founding Father.



Indeed, my dear husband,the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, whose legacy will forever live on, stood tall on the political landscape of Ghana. He left indelible footprints in his role as the first President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, having been instrumental in transitioning our great nation to democratic rule. To us, at the NDP, our Founding Father, Jerry John Rawlings, is the Founder of the 4th Republic. His infectious charisma, strength of character and firm adherence to his beliefs and principles made him a man of honour and high repute, not just in Ghana but internationally. Despite coordinated attacks by some elements of the NDC, a party which he founded, to destroy his legacy prior to his untimely demise, posterity will forever remember him for his great and selfless contribution tothat party and to Ghana.



In 2012, we founded the NDP on the principles of people-centred development, advancing job creation for all, developing practical solutions to poverty alleviation, creating a society sensitive to the needs of vulnerable groups, empowering women, especially girls with equal opportunities, creating equal access to quality healthcare, education, skills training and employment. We believe strongly that when you empower the youth and women, you empower society for progress and prosperity.



Our 2020 NDP manifesto reflects the founding principles of our Party. We have promised the good people of Ghana to formulate and implement good policies to continue economic growth in a multi-dimensional approach underpinned by two areas, Industrialization and Agriculture.



With regards to industrialization, our aim is to embark on a far-reaching industrialization program to produce goods both for the local and international markets. By this promise, every region will have a factory to add value to agricultural produce. Such factories will include Shea Butter beauty products and yam processing factories in the Northern and Savannah Regions, cocoa processing factories in the main cocoa growing areas and vegetable processing factories in vegetable growing areas.



Our manifesto also recognizes the tax burden on industries and therefore we will review Ghana’s tax regime by substantially reducing or phasing out numerous regressive taxes. We will also introduce tax-incentives to enterprising companies.



The policies outlined herein hinge on the very foundations of probity, accountability, and anti-corruption; values bequeathed to us by our Founding Father Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings. We will not abandon these core values as that will amount to a desecration of his enduring legacy. The NDP shall therefore commit to upholding these values and continue to draw inspiration from them.



The NDP believes in leadership that responds to the aspirations of Ghanaians today. These aspirations include job security, a thriving economy, consistent and effective access to energy, a transparent and accountable government, a conscientious citizenry and availability of good healthcare and education.



One key lesson I learnt from His Excellency Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, throughout my long years of union with him, was the need to remain steadfast and focused even in the midst of adversity. I am convinced within my spirit that, as he rests in the bosom of the Lord, it would be his wish that I forge on, undeterred by what has happened. My resolve, therefore, to contest in the 2020 Presidential elections remains unbroken.



Following a strategic meeting which took place on 2nd December, 2020, all 44 parliamentary candidates of the NDP across all 16 Regions have been well resourced and are highly energized to work for victory. These are the gallant men and women who have chosen to wear the badges of hard work and sacrifice for the Party. Now more than ever, they will need the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians.



Once again, I appreciate very much the empathy shown, and the support, encouragement and inspiration given me these past few weeks. I especially want to mention my children who have been unwavering pillars of support. I wish to assure the general public that I am doing well and have the strength to carry on as the flagbearer of the NDP in the 2020 general elections



As we go to the polls on December 7th, it is my fervent prayer for Ghana to have a peaceful election devoid of electoral violence. I also urge voters to strictly adhere to all COVID- 19 safety protocols that will be implemented at the various polling stations across the country. In the end, may Ghana emerge victorious with our democracy intact.



Thank you all and may God bless our Homeland Ghana.



…………………………………………………….. Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong (Secretary-General, N.D.P)



For Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings





