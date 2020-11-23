Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

I am committed to the implementation of free primary healthcare - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his commitment to the implementation of Free Primary Healthcare when he is elected in the December 7, 2020, presidential election.



Addressing NDC supporters at Agogo on Friday as part of his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, he said Free Primary Healthcare will remove cost as a barrier to healthcare and ensure that all Ghanaians are able to access healthcare for free.



“The implementation of the Free Primary Healthcare plan will cost the government GH¢ 1.4 billion annually and it will be funded through Ghana's oil revenue", Mr Mahama said.



He explained that the Free Primary Healthcare plan, when implemented, will ensure that all Ghanaians get free access to healthcare in District Hospitals, Polyclinics, Health Centres and Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds.



He said the Free Primary Healthcare will complement the National Health Insurance Scheme, especially as currently only 40 per cent of the population are able to access healthcare because the cost is a barrier to healthcare services.



"The Free Primary Health Care plan will deliver preventive health, health promotion interventions and curative care, and will seek to provide quality healthcare for all Ghanaians at no cost to the individual", Mr Mahama added.



He, therefore, urged the electorates to vote for him in the upcoming December 7 general elections to enable him to work hard to provide jobs, implement Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Free T-VET) and state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme to empower the youth with employable skills.

