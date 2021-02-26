General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'I am against LGBTQ+' - Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister designate declares

Minister Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum

The Minister Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has assured parliament of his resolve to fight LGBTQI+ when given the nod.



The nominee at his vetting in parliament on Friday, February 26, 2021, was asked what he intends to do to ensure LGBTQ+ is not accepted in Ghana where over 90% of the citizens belong to various religions that abhor such activities.



In his response, Kojo Kum told the committee that “as a Christian and by nature of my upbringing I am against LGBTQI+. Fortunately, our chiefs and some of the religious bodies have spoken against the LGBTQI+. So when I am given the opportunity and this decision comes up in cabinet, I am not going to recommend that these practices are encouraged in the country.”



He averred that despite having an opinion on the matter, decisions around it is a national one that requires a collective backing and therefore he will consult the traditional and religious leaders as minister anytime there is the need to take a decision on LGBTQI+ issues.



