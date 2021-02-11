General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

I am a grandmother and single - Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has told Parliament’s Appointments Committee that she is a single.



Giving her self-introductory comments to the House ahead of her vetting, she stated that she is a grandmother but single.



“Chair, my name is Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, a mother of two, a grandmother of one. I am single,” she said.



The former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutoum is before Parliament on her re-appointment to the position she is being vetted for.



