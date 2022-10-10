I am Evangelist Doctor – Agradaa corrects prosecutor in court

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Drama ensued during proceedings in an Accra Circuit Court on Monday, October 10, 2022, when the founder and leader of Heavenway Champion International Ministries was brought before the court.



Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng was put before the court on charges of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement in the media.



According to Angel FM’s court correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo, the suspect took exception when the prosecutor mentioned her name while reading out her charges in court.



“When she was brought in, her name was mentioned as Patricia Oduro but when she entered the box, she objected that she is not Patricia Oduro Asiedu but her name is Reverend Doctor Patricia Oduro,” the correspondent narrated.



Charged on counts, Agradaa is said to have pleaded not guilty to all charges.



The court which denied her bail has scheduled her reappearance for Thursday, October 13, 2022.











