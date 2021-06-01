I almost cut my hair for the Achimota dream – Rasta student

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

One of the embattled Rasta students, Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea, who won the landmark case against Achimota Senior High School says he almost bowed to pressure had it not been for his Father.



Speaking on Kasapa 102.5 FM on Ghana Kasa morning show, Oheneba said he had assurances from his dad that he will get enrolment into his desired school at all costs despite the frustration.



“My dad told me that, I shouldn’t worry and not be bothered by all the things we were faced with. He said son if you don’t want to cut your hair don’t worry. Honestly, I was on the verge of giving up and wanted to cut my hair so we could end this frustration, but my dad motivated me,” he disclosed.



Nkrabea further stated that “It was disappointing, hectic, and embarrassing when the issue was going on because I had to choose between cutting my hair and going to school.”



He however welcomed the judgment saying he was waiting for the school to issue a statement on the matter.



“I’m happy with the judgment, I’m waiting to go to school but I’m waiting for an official response from the school before I go”.



The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit the two embattled Rastafarian students.



The Court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.



The two, Tyrone Marghuy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea through their parents filed suits urging the court for enforcement of their fundamental rights to education.