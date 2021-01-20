General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

I almost committed suicide living with my parents - 21-year-old gay reveals

play videoNana was introduced into homosexuality at age 11

Most often, African children are unable to freely communicate with their parents due to strict parenting.



As a result, most teenagers either fall into bad company or worse, unfortunately, Nana (pseudo name) is a victim of such circumstance.



After 10 years of living the gay lifestyle, Nana has shared his story on why he got into the act, and how he almost committed suicide while living with his parents.



Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he stated that his parents were aware of his lifestyle but they never openly discussed the issue nor gave him an ear.



After completing Senior High School with no job, he was living with his parent. According to Nana, this almost caused him to attempt suicide.



Nana was introduced into homosexuality at 11 years by a friend. As a child, he barely knew what had happened and did not engage in it until he got to SHS.



According to Nana, he had no financial support for his education but due to his mannerism, a colleague introduced him to some 'big gay men' to aide his education.



He dropped out of the school after the teachers and students realized it and enrolled in a different school. During his time in the second school, he decided to stop sleeping with men for money but didn't know how to go about it.



He eventually became the school's chaplain but was later demoted.



Speaking on infections, Nana revealed that he's never had any infections and says it by God's Grace. He wants to quit his lifestyle and begs Ghanaians to help him through it.





Watch the video below:





