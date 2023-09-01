I admire COP Mensah for his skills but I think the whole approach is wrong - Dr. Ishmael Norman

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Ishmael Norman, the President and CEO of the Institute for Security, Disaster, and Emergency Studies, has advised COP George Alex Mensah, the Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, to adhere to the chain of command when addressing his concerns within the organization.



Dr. Norman expressed his admiration for COP Alex Mensah's skills but stressed the importance of following the police force's organizational structure to address matters effectively.



These comments from Dr. Norman come in the wake of statements made by COP Alex Mensah, who indicated that while there was no animosity between him and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, they occasionally had professional disagreements at the top level.



COP Alex Mensah described himself as forthright and open, stating, "I speak my mind," during his appearance before a special seven-member committee established by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



The committee's mandate is to investigate the authenticity of a leaked tape involving the IGP.



In the leaked recording, COP Alex Mensah was heard in conversation with some senior police officers and the former Northern Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu.



The discussion appeared to revolve around a plot to remove the IGP before the 2024 elections, with implications that the IGP was acting in the interests of former President John Dramani Mahama, who had promised to retain him in his position.



While Chief Bugri Naabu confirmed the tape's content, COP Alex Mensah denied its accuracy, alleging that certain portions had been "edited."



He also emphasized that he had no personal issues with the current IGP.



Speaking on the matter during an episode of "Ghana Tonight" on TV3, Dr. Ishmael Norman remarked, "The two of them don’t see eye to eye; he is a lawyer who believes that he has the right to speak the truth to power. But the way he is going about it is not the proper way."



"When you are in an organization like the police, you have to follow the chain of command, and you have to do things properly. Going outside the chain of command and working to get things done is not the right way," Dr. Norman further elaborated.



