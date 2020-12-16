Politics of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

I abandoned my law firm to campaign – NPP Chairman hits back at critics

Lawyer Anthony Namoo is the Upper East Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party

Upper East Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed how he was committed to the progress of the party in the just-ended elections to ensure victory in the region which turned out otherwise.



The NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 170,340 votes against NDC’s John Dramani Mahama who garnered 335,502 votes in the just-ended presidential elections.



The party also lost the Navrongo Central, Zebilla, and Tempane seats and managed to gain only Binduri out of the 15 parliamentary seats in the region. It eventually incurred the wrath of the youth of the area who want the executives to give up their positions.



A group calling itself Patriotic Movement for Growth wants the Regional Executives to abdicate their positions arguing that they let the entire party down.



Reacting to their demands, Lawyer Anthony Namoo in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com said it is time to rather come together as a party to find the solutions to the abysmal performance rather than laying blame on some persons.



The private legal practitioner said he closed his office and worked and virtually did not go to court for the period because he believed that there was a need for him to invest his time in the party.



“Though the target we set for ourselves we couldn’t achieve it, that does not mean we didn’t work hard. I had to collapse my office and virtually did not go to court. I had to make sure that we led the campaign and we did the best that we can. You may have the best footballers in the world but sometimes Barcelona for instance loses matches,” he added.

