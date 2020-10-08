Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

I’II win Okaikwei’s seat by over 10,000 votes - Fuseini Issah

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North constituency Fuseini Issah has expressed optimism that he will retain his seat in parliament after the December 7 polls because he has performed well.



Speaking exclusively to Rainbowradioonline.com on the sidelines of the inauguration of 42 market sheds by the Metropolitan Assembly at Kisseman, Thursday, October 8, 2020, the MP said he has embarked on several projects in the constituency and was hopeful he would win hands down.



He said there is an ongoing clinic project at Christian Village, major drains in Kisseman, ultramodern kitchen and canteen at the Achimota Hospital, a Six unit classroom block at Alogboshie, an astroturf at Abofu.



He said the projects his administration have embarked upon will transform lives and help residents have better opportunities.



The MP disclosed one other project he was embarking on before the outbreak of the coronavirus set in was mobile libraries in the constituency would be completed in his next term.



He assured residents of plans to purchase lands to construct libraries should the mobile libraries project succeed.



His agenda is to raise a generation of good readers in the constituency through the library project.



To his opponents who have accused him of being incompetent, he said his works would speak for him on December 7, 2020.



"I am sure those who claim I am incompetent are expressing their opinions. We are in a democracy so they can express their opinions. Before I came, we won this seat by 1,600. I moved the 1,600 to 4,800. Now we are looking at 8,000, 10,000 and beyond.”



He admonished Ghanaians to appreciate the good works of President Akufo-Addo and retain him.



He said if, for nothing at all, Ghanaians should reward the NPP for implementing the free senior high school policy.



The MP in 2016 beat his main contender, Abdul-Razak Issah of the National Democratic Congress by over 4,000 votes.



Fuseini Issah, who was making his political debut won with a total of 28,083 votes while NDC’s Abdul Razak-Issah polled 23,617 votes.



Fuseini Issah took over from the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament, Elizabeth Sackey who decided not to contest the party’s primaries ahead of the general elections.





