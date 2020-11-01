Politics of Sunday, 1 November 2020

I’II win Amasaman seat by 55% - NPP candidate

Aspiring MP, Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa

The Amansaman parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa has declared he will win the parliamentary seat by 55%.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rainbowradioonline.com he said he was hopeful of winning the seat because his constituents trust in his leadership.



Stating his reasons for contesting the race, he said Amasaman has been dominated by NDC MPs over the years but they have not seen development in the constituency.



He described development in the constituency as low especially when the NDC was in office, and as a candidate, he wants to come and see how best to uplift the constituency developmentally.



He bemoaned the rate of unemployment and the inability of several youth to continue their education at the tertiary level.



He plans to assist persons who would want to pursue higher education at the tertiary level.



He said before joining the race, he was sponsoring his constituents to teacher and nursing training colleges, universities and others.



“I want to help the larger people and support people in need. I have plans to assist them to pursue their courses at the tertiary level.”



The candidate is also promising to give artisans capital to start their businesses through the provision of start-up tools.



He stressed he is expecting not less than 55% of the votes because he has done a lot of analysis, worked hard, and the people will bless him with more than 55% votes.



The president he added will also get the same margin.

